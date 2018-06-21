The Chhattisgarh government is planning to distribute 45 lakh mobile phone across the state under its Sanchar Kranti Yojana (SKY) to the people of the lower income group, scheduled caste, scheduled tribes and weaker sections of the society to enable them to know the government schemes.

Actually this move is planed to done away with the anti-incumbency factor in the state. The government has come up with many such plans.

Sources said that there was an anti-incumbency of 15-years in the state and that needs to be dealt with very diligently. The government wants to tell people about all its schemes be it of the Centre or of the state government. Everything will be available through this mobile so that these people are informed about government schemes like ration distribution, scholarship and many other schemes benefiting people.

The Chhattisgarh government plans to start it in the last week of August, 2018 in the presence of Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and any central leader of the BJP or senior minister in the Central government.

Sources said that the state government had chalked out a plan combat anti-incumbency around an year ago and the government was working on it. It is not only the government officials but ministers including chief minister is involved in it.

This year around 25 lakh applications have been received under the Lok Suraj Scheme of the state government and these matters are being shorted out by organising camps at local level. This year the complain included issues related to public toilets and Ujjwala schemes which will be shorted out officials.

The source said that such matters which are not solved by the officials they will be put up before the chief minister. The CM also visits to Lok Suraj camps to look at public grievances.

The government claims that 70 to 80 per cent anti-incumbency is addressed by peoples' interaction with officials and the CM who lands at some camps in a planned while at some others camps just randomly.

In some cases even the CM stays in the vicinity of the camp so the matter is solved then and there even if burning mid-night oil is required.

This is the fifth year of the government of this third tenure of the BJP government and the CM is organising Vikas Yatra as well by which he is trying to asses the public mood. He has already visited 55 Assembly constituencies of the rural areas of the Chhattisgarh by June 14, 2018 that was started on May 12, 2018 from Dantewada.

The second phase will start after rainy seasons to cover 35 urban Assembly constituencies and will go on this the elections in the state is complete but before the BJP government seeks its forth term it wants to negate anti-incumbancy from the minds of people.

