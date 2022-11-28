Amid coal scam raids, Chhattisgarh CM says ED, IT torturing people

Raipur

oi-Nitesh Jha

Raipur, Nov 28: Amid the growing multi-city raids in the state by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT), Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has alleged that the central agencies are torturing people in the state in the name of raids and questioning.

The Chhattisgarh CM in a series of tweets said the central agencies are the strength of the people of the country and if the people are afraid of these agencies, then this negative power weakens the country.

"Agencies like ED and Income Tax (IT) should take legal action against those involved in corruption, we welcome it but the way illegal activities are coming to the fore during the investigations by ED and IT, it is not at all acceptable," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

केंद्रीय एजेंसियां देश के नागरिकों की ताकत होती हैं, यदि इन ताकतों से नागरिक डरने लगें तो निश्चित ही यह नकारात्मक शक्ति देश को कमजोर करती है।



ED और इनकम टैक्स जैसी एजेंसियां भ्रष्टाचार करने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई करें, हम इसका स्वागत करते हैं। 1/N — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 27, 2022

Baghel further said that he is getting serious complaints against ED and IT.

"...While summoning people like picking them up from their homes, forcing people to make confessions by thrashing them, threatening them to be locked up in jail for life, keeping them without food and water till late night are being received," Baghel said.

लोगों को वहीं समन देकर जबरन घर से उठाना, उनको मुर्गा बनाना, मार-पीट कर दवाब डालकर मन चाह बयान दिलवाने को बाध्य करना, आजीवन जेल में सड़ने की धमकी देना, बिना खाना-पानी के देर रात तक रोक कर रखना जैसे गंभीर शिकायतें प्राप्त हो रही हैं। 3/N — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 27, 2022

He also alleged that the Central agencies are raiding without informing the local police.

"Without informing the local police, they are raiding along with the CRPF. Authorities have complained that some people are being beaten by rods, some have broken legs and some have lost their hearing. The people of the state are very angry due to these incidents. To fulfill the political conspiracy, the game of creating false cases is being played," Baghel said.

After probe agency raids, Baghel hits out at Centre

The Chhattisgarh CM also said that the officials have been directed to inform the government of India about all these incidents and stop illegal acts.

इन घटनाओं से प्रदेश की जनता बहुत गुस्से में है। राजनीतिक षड्यंत्र की पूर्ति के उद्देश्य से झूठे प्रकरण बनाने का खेल प्रतीत हो रहा है।



अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है कि भारत सरकार को इन सब घटनाओं की जानकारी दी जाए और अवैधानिक कृत्यों पर रोक लगायी जाए। 5/N — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 27, 2022

"Whoever is being interrogated, it should be videographed. We will fully cooperate in the legal investigation. If we receive such complaints further, then the state police will be forced to take legal action. We are committed to the safety of our citizens," he said.

It is to be noted that Chhattisgarh has been witnessing ED raids for the past two months.

The ED arrested IAS officer Sameer Bisnoi and others in October after the agency launched multi-city raids in the state. The ED arrested them in a money laundering case pertaining to a massive illegal coal levy scam in the state.

In a statement, the ED claimed that a massive scam was taking place in coal transportation in Chhattisgarh.

Following the arrest of the IAS officer, the Chhattisgarh government suspended him.