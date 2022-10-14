Notices issued to civic officials after Ravana effigy remains half-burnt during Dussehra

4.8 magnitude earthquake in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur

Raipur

Raipur, Oct 14: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred near Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning at 5.28 am, the National Center for Seismology said.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.8 on the Richter Scale and it took place 65km west-northwest of Ambikapur.

No report of damage to loss of life or property have been reported so far.

As per National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was at Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58 and a depth of 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology around 6 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/cfNc0KeiSs pic.twitter.com/zgp8uaqn14 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 14, 2022

Also, in Rajasthan's Churu people felt the tremors. It was measured at 3.5 in magnitude, according to a report by India Today.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 9:20 [IST]