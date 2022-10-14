YouTube
    4.8 magnitude earthquake in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Oct 14: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred near Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning at 5.28 am, the National Center for Seismology said.

    The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.8 on the Richter Scale and it took place 65km west-northwest of Ambikapur.

    No report of damage to loss of life or property have been reported so far.

    As per National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was at Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58 and a depth of 10 km below the ground.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology around 6 am.

    Also, in Rajasthan's Churu people felt the tremors. It was measured at 3.5 in magnitude, according to a report by India Today.

    earthquake chhattisgarh

    Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 9:20 [IST]
