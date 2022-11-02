YouTube
    Caught on camera: Woman, child flung into air as car hits the bike

    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Nov 02: A biker and his wife along with a child had a narrow escape when a car rammed into their two-wheeler. The accident was caught on camera and the clip has now gone viral.

    In the viral clip, the car is seen hitting the bike which took a right turn apparently without any indication or using indicator. The woman and the child flung into the air as the car rammed into the bike.

    Caught on camera: Woman, child flung into air as car hits the bike
    Image screen grab from twitter video(@TimesNow)

    However, the onlookers came to their help. Going by the video, they turned lucky as they were not seriously injured. The incident occurred in Pune.

    Auto driver takes vehicle on Mumbai railway station, driver arrested after video went viralAuto driver takes vehicle on Mumbai railway station, driver arrested after video went viral

    Many are blaming the biker for the accident for crossing the road without putting the indicator. "India doesn't have the concept of putting indicator lights while crossing," a user said.

    Another netizen said, "This is largely the bike riders fault. He was crossing wrong and not looking. But even the car should have been slower! [sic]". "If I were carrying my wife and child behind on a bike, I would never ever cross the road like that," a person on Twitter blamed the biker.

    A user on Twitter said, "On a careful relook, pl see the speed of the car has not slowed down even after seeing one vehicle from the blind spot on the left, despite horning the car. The bike rider seems to have turned wrongly, panicked by the speeding car on his opposite. Both are at fault.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 18:20 [IST]
