15-year-old girl strangled to death in Pune; lookout for victim's stepfather on

Pune

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Dec 13: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area and the police are on the lookout for the victim's stepfather who is suspected to have committed the crime, police said on Friday.

The victim's body was discovered by her sister at their home in Dapodi in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday evening. According to the complaint registered by the victim's mother, the alleged accused had a heated argument with her on Thursday morning.

9-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

The accused allegedly threatened his wife with dire consequences to which she cautioned him to stay away from her daughters, the complaint stated. "In the evening, the deceased's sister came home and found the door locked. On breaking down the door, the 15- year-old was found dead," an official from Bhosari police station said.

Based on the complaint by the victim's mother, a case of murder has been registered against the absconding accused, who works as an autorickshaw driver, he said. The minor girl was strangled to death, the official said, adding that the probe is underway to ascertain if the victim had been sexually assaulted.