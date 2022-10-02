YouTube
    Paramilitary force deployed in Puducherry as electricity department staff's strike enters 5th day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Puducherry, Oct 02: A company of paramilitary force was deployed here on Sunday to ensure safety and security of the power installations, following a request by the union territory government to the Centre.

    Paramilitary force deployed in Puducherry as electricity department staffs strike enters 5th day
    Security personnel deployed during a protest by Puducherry Electricity Department employees against privatisation of power distribution, in Puducherry. (Photo credit: PTI)

    While the indefinite strike by the electricity department staff against the privatisation of power distribution entered the fifth day today, authorities said steps have been taken to restore power supply and the task has been completed in several areas.

    Home Minister A Namassivayam had held an emergency meeting on late Saturday with top officials to tackle the situation arising out of the strike. Namassivayam had told reporters that the government has requisitioned 24 officials of the Central power grid to tackle the current situation in Puducherry.

    He had also said the government has sought two companies of paramilitary force from the Centre to guard power installations. The Minister said he had received reports that a section of the power staff entered certain sub-centres in rural areas in an unauthorised manner on Saturday and removed the fuse carriers, causing power disruption.

