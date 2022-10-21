Explained: Why has a public health emergency been declared in Puducherry's Karaikal

Centre sanctioned Rs 1,400 crore as grant to Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry

pti-PTI

Puducherry, Oct 21: Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Friday said the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,400 crore as against Rs 2,000 crore the Union Territory had sought for implementation of developmental schemes.

He claimed the territorial government was meeting the welfare requirements of the people. He said Rs 43.85 crore was being disbursed to ration cardholders.

Under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, cash equivalent of 10 kg free rice and 2 kg free sugar for Deepavali was being given.

The Chief Minister further said construction workers were each being handed over Rs 3,000 for Deepavali and members of the unorganised sector were each being paid Rs 1,000 for the festival.

"We sought Rs 2,000 crore but the Centre earmarked Rs 1,400 crore. This amount will be spent for developmental projects and to meet the welfare requirements of all sections of people," he said.