Muslims don't worship Lakshmi, aren't they rich: Bihar MLA sparks off controversy

Patna, Oct 20: Sparking off a rather strange controversy, Bihar's BJP MLA Lalan Paswan said that if one were to get wealth by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, there wouldn't be any billionaires among Muslims.

"If we get wealth only by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, then there would have been no billionaires and trillionaires among Muslims. Muslims do not worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not rich? Muslims do not worship Goddess Saraswati. Are there no scholars among Muslims? Do not they become IAS or IPS?" ANI quoted the Bihar MLA from Pirpainti Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district as saying.

According to him, everything is people's belief. "If you believe then it is a goddess and if not then it is just a stone idol. It is up to us whether we believe in Gods and Goddesses or not. We have to think on a scientific basis to reach a logical conclusion. If you stop believing, then your intellectual capacity will increase." "It is believed that Bajrangbali is a deity with power and bestows strength. Muslims or Christians do not worship Bajrangbali. Are they not powerful? The day you stop believing, all these things will end," added Paswan.

The BJP MLA also raised questions on Lakshmi Puja on Diwali.

His comments triggered protests at Shermari Bazar in Bhagalpur and his effigy was burnt by pro-Hindu groups.

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:14 [IST]