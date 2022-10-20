YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Muslims don't worship Lakshmi, aren't they rich: Bihar MLA sparks off controversy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Oct 20: Sparking off a rather strange controversy, Bihar's BJP MLA Lalan Paswan said that if one were to get wealth by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, there wouldn't be any billionaires among Muslims.

    Muslims dont worship Lakshmi, arent they rich: Bihar MLA sparks off controversy
    Bihar's BJP MLA Lalan Paswan

    "If we get wealth only by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, then there would have been no billionaires and trillionaires among Muslims. Muslims do not worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not rich? Muslims do not worship Goddess Saraswati. Are there no scholars among Muslims? Do not they become IAS or IPS?" ANI quoted the Bihar MLA from Pirpainti Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district as saying.

    A Gandhi look-alike as Mahisasur in Kolkata sparks controversyA Gandhi look-alike as Mahisasur in Kolkata sparks controversy

    According to him, everything is people's belief. "If you believe then it is a goddess and if not then it is just a stone idol. It is up to us whether we believe in Gods and Goddesses or not. We have to think on a scientific basis to reach a logical conclusion. If you stop believing, then your intellectual capacity will increase." "It is believed that Bajrangbali is a deity with power and bestows strength. Muslims or Christians do not worship Bajrangbali. Are they not powerful? The day you stop believing, all these things will end," added Paswan.

    The BJP MLA also raised questions on Lakshmi Puja on Diwali.

    His comments triggered protests at Shermari Bazar in Bhagalpur and his effigy was burnt by pro-Hindu groups.

    Comments

    More patna News  

    Read more about:

    muslims bihar

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X