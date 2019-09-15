Indian Oil jobs: IOCL Specialist doctors recruitment walk-in-interview on Sep 21

Patna

oi-Vikas SV

Patna, Sep 15: IOCL jobs for special doctors have been announced and Indian Oil official website. The openings are for IOCL's Barauni Refinery.

These Indian Oil job openings are for Specialist doctors in the field of Medicine, Paediatrics and Radiology. Post Graduate degree in Medicine/ Paediatrics / Radiology with relevant experience is the job requirement as stated by the IOCL official notification.

Download IOCL recruitment 2019 for specialist doctors notification: Click Here

IOCL walk-in-interview place: Barauni Refinery Hospital, Begusarai, Bihar

IOCL walk-in-interview date: September 21, 2019

Interested candidates should come for the interview with resume, 02 latest photographs, all original qualification related documents from 10th standard onwards along with a self-attested set of photocopies.