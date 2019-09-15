  • search
    Indian Oil jobs: IOCL Specialist doctors recruitment walk-in-interview on Sep 21

    Patna, Sep 15: IOCL jobs for special doctors have been announced and Indian Oil official website. The openings are for IOCL's Barauni Refinery.

    Indian Oil jobs: IOCL Specialist doctors recruitment walk-in-interview on Sep 21

    These Indian Oil job openings are for Specialist doctors in the field of Medicine, Paediatrics and Radiology. Post Graduate degree in Medicine/ Paediatrics / Radiology with relevant experience is the job requirement as stated by the IOCL official notification.

    Download IOCL recruitment 2019 for specialist doctors notification: Click Here

    IOCL walk-in-interview place: Barauni Refinery Hospital, Begusarai, Bihar

    IOCL walk-in-interview date: September 21, 2019

    Interested candidates should come for the interview with resume, 02 latest photographs, all original qualification related documents from 10th standard onwards along with a self-attested set of photocopies.

