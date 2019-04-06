Keep youself updated with latestPatna News
How to check Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019
Patna
Patna, Apr 05: The Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019 has today. The results are available on the official website.
It may be recalled that the BSEB had announced the results for the class 12 exam on Saturday. 81.20 per cent was pass percentage in the science stream, while 93.02 passed the commerce stream, while for arts it was 76.53 per cent. The results once declared will be available on biharboard.online.
How to check Bihar Board 10th matric result 2019:
- Go to biharboard.online or examresults.net
- Click on the class 10 2019 result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout