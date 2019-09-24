How to apply for 6437 BTSC Bihar Medical Officer jobs, BTSC Bihar recruitment 2019 apply online link

Patna

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Patna, Sep 23: BTSC Bihar Medical Officers jobs have been announced and BTSC job notification for 6,437 vacancies, 2425 Specialist Medical Officer and 4012 General Medical officer openings, is out of the official website.

BTSC Bihar online application for these posts has begun and the last date to apply for these Bihar govt jobs is October 18, 2019. For more information visit official sites www.pariksha.nic.in.

BTSC Bihar Medical Officer recruitment 2019 notification download link, vacancy details:

Total no. of BTSC job openings - 6437

Posts Specialist Medical Officer -2425

General Medical Officer -4012

BTSC Bihar Medical Officer job notification download link: Click Here

How to apply for BTSC Medical Officer job openings:

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in .

. Click "Notice Board" find the advertisement "Regarding Recruitment of Specialist Doctor and General Medical Officer under Adv. No-03/2019......16/2019".

Click on the tab for registration and follow instructions.

Candidates have to pay the application fee as per the category.

Fill up the form.

Submit.