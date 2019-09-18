  • search
    Patna, Sep 18: The BBOS Result 2019 has been declared. The result is also available on the official website.

    How and where to check BBOS Result 2019

    The results for the Class 10 and Class 12 have been released. The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination is an autonomous organisation of the government of Bihar. The exams are held in June and December. The June results are usually declared in September and for the December exam it is in March. The results are available on bbose.org.

    How to check Bihar Open School result 2019:

    • Go to bbose.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 9:02 [IST]
