How and where to check BBOS Result 2019

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Sep 18: The BBOS Result 2019 has been declared. The result is also available on the official website.

The results for the Class 10 and Class 12 have been released. The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination is an autonomous organisation of the government of Bihar. The exams are held in June and December. The June results are usually declared in September and for the December exam it is in March. The results are available on bbose.org.

How to check Bihar Open School result 2019:

Go to bbose.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout