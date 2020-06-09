CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared, steps and link to check

Patna

oi-Deepika S

Patna, June 09: CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 has been declared on the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar official website.

The results for the written examination of Bihar Police Constable Advt. 02/2019 for the recruitment of 11,880 vacancies of a constable was released on on June 8, 2020. The candidates have been selected on the basis of merit and reservation system in the state.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can the merit list and their results on the link provided below.

Reportedly, a total of 10, 52, 243 candidates have appeared for the written examinations on January 12 and March 8.

CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2020: Steps and link to check

Visit the official site csbc.bih.nic.in .

. Click on Bihar Police Constable Results link on homepage.

A new PDF file would open.

Roll numbers of selected candidates are printed on the PDF file in chronological order.

Candidates can either search for their roll number in the list.

Please note, in case your roll number is not available on the list, you have not been selected.

The marks of the candidates would be released later after final results.

The cut off is available on the notice attached with the list.

The candidates who have qualified would now be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test or PET examination.

PET examination would be conducted in the third week of July.