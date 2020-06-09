  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared, steps and link to check

    By
    |

    Patna, June 09: CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 has been declared on the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar official website.

    The results for the written examination of Bihar Police Constable Advt. 02/2019 for the recruitment of 11,880 vacancies of a constable was released on on June 8, 2020. The candidates have been selected on the basis of merit and reservation system in the state.

    CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared, steps and link to check

    Candidates who have appeared in the examination can the merit list and their results on the link provided below.

    Reportedly, a total of 10, 52, 243 candidates have appeared for the written examinations on January 12 and March 8.

    CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2020: Steps and link to check

    • Visit the official site csbc.bih.nic.in.
    • Click on Bihar Police Constable Results link on homepage.
    • A new PDF file would open.
    • Roll numbers of selected candidates are printed on the PDF file in chronological order.
    • Candidates can either search for their roll number in the list.

    Please note, in case your roll number is not available on the list, you have not been selected.

    The marks of the candidates would be released later after final results.

    The cut off is available on the notice attached with the list.

    The candidates who have qualified would now be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test or PET examination.

    PET examination would be conducted in the third week of July.

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue