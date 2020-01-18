  • search
    BSTET admit card released: Exam date announced

    Patna, Jan 18: The BSTET admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The BSTET exam will be held on January 28 2020. 25,270 teacher posts for secondary classes and 12,065 teacher posts for higher secondary classes had been advertised.

    The minimum qualifying marks for general category is 50 per cent and for the reserved category it is 45 per cent. The scores would be valid for 7 years. The admit card is available on https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/BSEB20192A/.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
