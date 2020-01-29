BPSSC SI result 2019 declared

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Jan 29: The BPSSC SI result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted for the posts of Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail. Around 50,000 candidates have cleared the exams. The selection is 20 times of the vacancies. These candidates would now have to appear for the main exam to be held in May 2020. The results are available on http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-28-01-2019.pdf.