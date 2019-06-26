  • search
    Boy fractures right hand, but left gets plastered!

    Patna, June 26: In yet another case of medical negligence and apathy towards patients at hospitals, a boy had fractured his left hand, but at Bihar's Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), the plaster was reportedly put on his right hand.

    Just a few months ago a woman's right leg was allegedly operated instead of the left in Anandpur Sub-divisional hospital in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

    Parents of the boy, Faizan whose wrong hand was operated upon, are distressed with the hospital's behaviour and called for an investigation.

    Woman in whose abdomen a scissor was left after surgery stable now

    "This is utter negligence. We were not even provided a single tablet by hospital. Investigation should be done," she reportedly said.

    Last week, a 72-year-old man declared dead by doctors at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bina town was found alive in the morgue next morning.

    On June 20, a four-day-old girl died in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after her parents were shuttled from one hospital wing to another for over three hours, prompting the government to initiate action against seniors doctors. The girl who was born at a private hospital on June 15, had difficulty in breathing after which her parents brought her to the government hospital in Bareilly. The child's family alleged that she died after being shuttled from one wing of the hospital to another.

    Doctors operate on wrong leg of patient, now she can barely walk

    In January this year, the nurses at a health centre in Rajasthan's Ramgarh allegedly pulled a premature baby so hard that its head was left inside the womb. Two male nurses were at the centre of this major medical botch up in which the foetus broke into two parts. The nurses allegedly pulled the baby's legs with excessive force during delivery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
