Bihar police recruitment notification for 2446 vacancies out, Bihar police jobs apply online link

Patna, Aug 23: Bihar Police Recruitment 2019 notification for 2446 Sub Inspector (SI), Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent (ASJ) vacancies is out on the official website and the last date to apply online for these Bihar Police jobs is September 25, 2019. Bihar Police recruitment 2019 apply online direct link is given below.

Bihar Police SI, Sergeant and ASJ recruitment 2019 selection process, other details:

Bihar Police has announced a total of 2446 vacancies, out of which 2064 vacancies are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 vacancies are for Sergeant, 125 are for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 vacancies are for Ex-Serviceman candidates for Assistant Superintendent Jail Post.Mode of Selection for Bihar Police SI, Sergeant and other posts involves Prelims/Mains Examination, PET, PST and Medical Examination. For details, please download official notification below.

Bihar Police recruitment 2019 apply online direct link: Click Here

Bihar police recruitment notification for 2446 SI, Sergeant and ASJ jobs download: Click Here

Official website link: Click Here

How to apply for Bihar Police jobs SI, Sergeant and ASJ openings:

Visit www.bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link which says "Apply Online for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2019)"

On this page, click on step 1.

Register first by filling basic information.

Make fee payment using official link given.

Proceed to step 2 and fill the main application form.

Submit

Keep acknowledgement for future reference.