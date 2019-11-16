  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar: Massive explosion in NGO's kitchen kills 4, two of the five injured critical

    By Vishal S
    |

    Patna, Nov 17: At least four people died and around five injured on Saturday morning after a boiler exploded in Bihar's East Champaran District, said reports.

    The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Motihari and two of them are in critical condition. The blast took place at 5 am this morning at the community kitchen where mid-day meal for children was being prepared.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The explosion is said to have taken place in the kitchen of an NGO in Sugauli. The meal was to be served to students of government-run primary and middle schools in the area, TOI said.

    The boiler exploded while mid-day meal was being prepared by the members of the NGO 'Nav Prayas Sanstha', reports said.

    The blast was so powerful the maimed body parts of victims were strewen all over the place, a report quoted a police official as saying.

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar explosion

    Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue