Bihar: Massive explosion in NGO's kitchen kills 4, two of the five injured critical

Patna, Nov 17: At least four people died and around five injured on Saturday morning after a boiler exploded in Bihar's East Champaran District, said reports.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Motihari and two of them are in critical condition. The blast took place at 5 am this morning at the community kitchen where mid-day meal for children was being prepared.

The explosion is said to have taken place in the kitchen of an NGO in Sugauli. The meal was to be served to students of government-run primary and middle schools in the area, TOI said.

The boiler exploded while mid-day meal was being prepared by the members of the NGO 'Nav Prayas Sanstha', reports said.

The blast was so powerful the maimed body parts of victims were strewen all over the place, a report quoted a police official as saying.