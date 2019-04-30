Bihar govt jobs 2019: 20 job openings for 12th pass in Patna High Court; How to apply?

  • search
    Patna, Apr 30: Those looking class 12 pass jobs and Bihar govt jobs can consider applying for General Mazdoor job openings announced by the Patna High Court. Patna High Court recruitment 2019 is underway and a recruitment notification has been issued for the vacancy of General Mazdoor posts on contractual basis.

    Bihar govt jobs of 12 pass level are a good oppurtunity for youngsters to begin their career. Such candidates can consider applying for General Mazdoor openings in Patha High Court. The last date to apply for General Mazdoor job vacancies is May 8, 2019.

    Candidates interested in applying for 20 General Mazdoor vacancies in Patna High Court can apply online through official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

    Official notification of Patna High Court General Mazdoor jobs: Click Here

    Direct link to apply online for Patna High Court General Mazdoor jobs: Click Here

    Patna High Court jobs Selection Process; Eligibility criteria:

    The selection process for the General Mazdoor jobs involves two levels - an online written test and interview. The detailed eligibilty criteria for Patna High Genral Mazdoor job openings is gien in the official notification. The candidate must have passed class 12th and have 6 Months course in Computer Application. Basic knowledge of computers is a must.

    How to apply for Patna High Court General Mazdoor jobs for class 12 level:

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
