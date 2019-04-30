Bihar govt jobs 2019: 20 job openings for 12th pass in Patna High Court; How to apply?

Patna

oi-Vikas SV

Patna, Apr 30: Those looking class 12 pass jobs and Bihar govt jobs can consider applying for General Mazdoor job openings announced by the Patna High Court. Patna High Court recruitment 2019 is underway and a recruitment notification has been issued for the vacancy of General Mazdoor posts on contractual basis.

Bihar govt jobs of 12 pass level are a good oppurtunity for youngsters to begin their career. Such candidates can consider applying for General Mazdoor openings in Patha High Court. The last date to apply for General Mazdoor job vacancies is May 8, 2019.

Candidates interested in applying for 20 General Mazdoor vacancies in Patna High Court can apply online through official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Official notification of Patna High Court General Mazdoor jobs: Click Here

Direct link to apply online for Patna High Court General Mazdoor jobs: Click Here

Patna High Court jobs Selection Process; Eligibility criteria:

The selection process for the General Mazdoor jobs involves two levels - an online written test and interview. The detailed eligibilty criteria for Patna High Genral Mazdoor job openings is gien in the official notification. The candidate must have passed class 12th and have 6 Months course in Computer Application. Basic knowledge of computers is a must.

How to apply for Patna High Court General Mazdoor jobs for class 12 level:

Visit patnahighcourt.gov.in .

. Under the section Notices and Notifications, click on " Beware of fake appointment letters and duplicate Website of Patna High Court Online Application for engagement to the post of General Mazdoor (Computer Knowing)-2019 ".

". Now, click on the link which says apply for the post General Mazdoor.

In this page, fill out the information asked for. Fill out correct details of your education.

Submit the application form.

Make fee payment and upload documents

Take printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference.

Visakhapatnam Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 22,37,952 POPULATION 19.26% RURAL

80.74% URBAN

8.70% SC

1.57% ST + More Details