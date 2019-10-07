Bihar Govt jobs: Bihar Health dept Sr. Resident/Tutor jobs apply online link, notification download
Patna, Oct 07: Bihar Health Department recruitment 2019 notification for has 183 Senior Resident and Tutor vacancies out on the official website. Bihar Health Department job notification download link and apply online link are given below. These Bihar govt jobs for Senior Resident and Tutor posts are for Medical Colleges and Hospitals in the state.
Bihar Health Department online application process will start from 05 October 2019 and the last date to apply for these Bihar Govt jobs is 22 October 2019. For eligibility criteria, vacancy, pay scale and other details, please download the notification. Candidates should have Post Graduation in relevant discipline. Check the notification link for more information regarding the details of the posts.
Bihar Health Department Senior Resident and Tutor notification download: Click Here
Link to apply online for Bihar Health Department recruitment 2019 Senior Resident and Tutor vacancies: Click Here
Bihar Health Department official website: www.health.bih.nic.in
How to apply for Bihar Health dept Sr. Resident/Tutor vacancies:
- Go to Bihar Health Department official website www.health.bih.nic.in.
- On right side of the homepage, there is a tab called "Recruitment".
- Click on "Recruitment" and you will reach a page that has a list of all Bihar Health Department vacancies.
- Click on the link which says "विज्ञापन संख्या- 08/2019- राज्य के चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय एवं अस्पतालों में सीनियर रेजिडेन्ट/ ट्यूटर के रिक्त पदों पर चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति के संबंध में"
- This will open official notification in pdf. Read carefully.
- Return to page mentioned in step-3, and right next to Sr. Resident/Tutor vacancies option, there is a activated link which says "Click here to apply ONLINE".