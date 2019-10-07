Bihar Govt jobs: Bihar Health dept Sr. Resident/Tutor jobs apply online link, notification download

Patna

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Patna, Oct 07: Bihar Health Department recruitment 2019 notification for has 183 Senior Resident and Tutor vacancies out on the official website. Bihar Health Department job notification download link and apply online link are given below. These Bihar govt jobs for Senior Resident and Tutor posts are for Medical Colleges and Hospitals in the state.

Bihar Health Department online application process will start from 05 October 2019 and the last date to apply for these Bihar Govt jobs is 22 October 2019. For eligibility criteria, vacancy, pay scale and other details, please download the notification. Candidates should have Post Graduation in relevant discipline. Check the notification link for more information regarding the details of the posts.

Bihar Health Department Senior Resident and Tutor notification download: Click Here

Link to apply online for Bihar Health Department recruitment 2019 Senior Resident and Tutor vacancies: Click Here

Bihar Health Department official website: www.health.bih.nic.in

How to apply for Bihar Health dept Sr. Resident/Tutor vacancies: