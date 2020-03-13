Bihar Board D.EI.Ed JEE Admit Card declared

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Mar 13: The Bihar Board D.EI.Ed JEE Admit Card has been released today. The same is available on the official website.

The entrance exam will be conducted on March 28 from 10 to 12.30 pm. There will be 150 multiple choice questions and the questions have to be answered in OMR sheets. Candidates should reach the exam centre by at least 9.30 am. The admit card once released will be available on https://www.biharboardvividh.com.

How to download Bihar Board D.EI.Ed JEE Admit Card:

Go to https://www.biharboardvividh.com

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout