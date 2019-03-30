  • search
    Bihar Board 12th intermediate exam result 2019 date, time, website to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Patna, Mar 30: The Bihar Board 12th intermediate exam result 2019 is set to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results will be declared today. According to the board, it would be releasing the results at 1 pm.

    Bihar Board 12th intermediate exam result 2019 date, time, website to check
    13.15 lakh students had registered for the exam that was conducted between February 6 and 16. The fact that the results are declaring today comes as a relief for the candidates. In fact the results are being declared very early this year. Last year the results were declared on June 6. The results once declared will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    How to check Bihar Board 12th intermediate exam result 2019:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 8:18 [IST]
