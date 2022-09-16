YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sonali Phogat case: CBI team in Goa for investigations

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Sep 16: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Goa from Delhi on Friday to investigate the mysterious death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat in the state last month, an official said.

    The central agency team would be visiting Anjuna police station and other spots related to the case in North Goa, the senior official said.

    CBI arrived in Goa from Delhi on Friday to investigate the mysterious death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat
    CBI arrived in Goa from Delhi on Friday to investigate the mysterious death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat

    The Goa police have arrested five persons in connection with Phogat's death. While two were held on the charge of murder, three others were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

    The police official said that the CBI will be given all the documents related to the case.

    CBI takes over Sonali Phogat death case from Goa Police, registers caseCBI takes over Sonali Phogat death case from Goa Police, registers case

    Phogat, who was from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to a hospital in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23 after heavy partying at Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach. A former Tik Tok star and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", 43-year old Phogat had arrived in Goa with two of her male aides - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh - a day before the incident, officials have said.

    The CBI, which has taken over the probe into the case, has re-registered the first information report (FIR) of Goa police.

    Comments

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi investigation goa

    Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X