    Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) exam to be conducted in Konkani

    Panaji, Aug 21: The Goa government is considering conducting the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) exams in Konkani language along with English to provide a level-playing field to candidates from all backgrounds, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

    The government also wants to have an anthem and a unique souvenir of Goa, which will reflect the state's culture, Sawant said.

    He was speaking at the Goa University after unveiling the Konkani research paper ''Sasay'', which would be regularly published by the state-run institution.

    Sawant said the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) should hold its examination in Konkani language also along with English. "This would provide a level-playing field to youth, who are weak in English, to compete with others," he said.

    He said the government was also planning to have an anthem (official song) for Goa, like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which could be played on all important occasions.

    "The department of official languages will be given the responsibility to chose the anthem, which will depict the ethos and culture of Goa to the world," he said.

    "When we think of what to gift to our guests during state level functions, we don't have our own souvenir like other states have. We should decide on our souvenir," he said.

    "Things like cashew nuts or feni (popular Goan brew) come to mind when anyone wants to gift a souvenir," he said in a lighter vein.

    Sawant also said that the School of Law and Governance, proposed to be set up at the Goa University, would be named after former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, in recognition of his contribution towards the coastal state.

    "We have already set up a budget of Rs. 10 crore for the law school project, for which a separate infrastructure would be created within the Goa University," he added.

    Wednesday, August 21, 2019
