    Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 declared: 89% students clear exams; Girls outperform boys

    By
    |

    Panaji, June 26: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the class 12 results on Friday. Students can check their results on GBHSE's official website.

    Over 89 per cent of the total number of students, who had appeared for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination in Goa earlier this year, have cleared it, an official said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The results of the HSSC (Class XII) were declared on Friday. Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) chairman, Ramakrishna Samant, said that 89.27 per cent students have passed the HSSC examination.

    According to him, the pass percentage of boys and girls is 87.43 per cent and 90.94 per cent respectively. "In all, 17,183 students had appeared for the HSSC examination, of whom 15,339 have passed," he said.

    Samant said that 85.30 per cent students from the arts stream cleared the exam, while this number is 92.82 per cent for commerce and 88.96 per cent for science streams.

    Nearly 89 per cent students from vocational stream passed the exam. They can check their results by visiting the official website gbshse.gov.in.

    Goa HSSC 12th Result 2020: How to check via SMS

    GOA12SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 56263 GOA12SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 58888

    GOA12SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 GB12SEAT NUMBER - Send it to 54242

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 19:36 [IST]
