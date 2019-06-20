  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Discourage use of Tik Tok, PUBG: Goa education department to schools

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, June 20: The education department of the Goa government has directed schools to discourage students from downloading on their mobile phones popular video-sharing app Tik Tok and multiplayer combat game PUBG. The app and the game create "safety and security issue for children in the state", it said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In a circular issued to the heads of educational institutions, the department said "the action in time may be of great help in saving some lives."

    The directions were issued following recommendations of the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

    The circular, signed by Director, Education Nagaraj Honnekeri, said schools should also call a meeting of Parents Teachers Associations to create awareness about "not to download or use Tik Tok app and PUBG game."

    The app and the game "create issue of safety and security of children in Goa," it added.

    While concerns have been raised about addictive nature of Tik Tok and PUBG, the Madras High Court, in May, had imposed a ban on the video-sharing app in response to a petition.

    The petition had alleged that Tik Tok -- which allows shooting and sharing of short videos -- could make pornographic content easily accessible. The ban was later lifted.

    More GOA News

    Read more about:

    goa education

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 21:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue