Watch Salman Khan snatches phone of a fan trying to take a selfie

Panaji

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Jan 28: Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, a man can be seen approaching Khan and trying to click a selfie when the actor was walking out of the airport.

. @BeingSalmanKhan snatches mobile phone of a airport staff in #Goa who was clicking a pic of him! Unworthy of the title of a celebrity and unworthy of the tag line caked Being Human! In short a GHATIA HUMAN BEING! pic.twitter.com/4qXb69jqfY — NAVIN PAI RAIKAR नवीन पै रायकर (@NavinRaikar) January 28, 2020

Annoyed, Khan can be seen snatching the mobile phone from the man, who was later identified as a ground staff working for an airlines.

"No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it," said a senior official of the airport. According to news agency PTI, when contacted, Airport Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said no formal complaint was lodged.