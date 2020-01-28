  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Panaji Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch Salman Khan snatches phone of a fan trying to take a selfie

    By
    |

    Panaji, Jan 28: Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan loses cool, snatches fans phone at Goa airport
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    In the clip, a man can be seen approaching Khan and trying to click a selfie when the actor was walking out of the airport.

    Annoyed, Khan can be seen snatching the mobile phone from the man, who was later identified as a ground staff working for an airlines.

    Security beefed up outside actor Salman Khan's residence

      PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News

      "No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it," said a senior official of the airport. According to news agency PTI, when contacted, Airport Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said no formal complaint was lodged.

      More PANAJI News

      Read more about:

      salman khan bollywood goa

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X