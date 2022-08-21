‘She is like my sister’: Shrikant Tyagi on woman he assaulted in Noida society

3,500 kilograms of explosives, evacuation of 5k residents: How Supertech’s twin towers will be demolished

Viral video: Noida woman caught abusing and manhandling security guard; detained

Noida

oi-Prakash KL

Noida, Aug 21: The Noida police on Sunday detained a woman for allegedly abusing and manhandling a security guard.

The video of the angry woman abusing the security guard had gone viral on social media and garnered a lot of criticism. In the clip, she was also seen making indecent gestures.

"The guard had given an application to police, after which the FIR was registered. The lady is a tenant and she is an advocate staying here since 3-4 months. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary actions by the society will be taken," ANI quoted Ankit Kuchhal, Society Secretary, in a tweet.

However, it is still unclear what triggered the argument. The video showed the woman hurling expletives at security guards and holding one of them by his uniform. She also made indecent gestures and threatening remarks to them.

"A video went viral on social media in which a woman was behaving indecently with the security guard in Jaypee Wishtown Society. Taking cognizance of the video, the local Sector-126 police station has lodged an FIR against the woman (Bhavya Roy)," the police said in a statement.

These #Noida security guards are clearly forced to exercise restraint coz they know the real consequences of actually defending themselves. Then it won’t matter what the woman spewed against them. They are forced to just take the assault and abuse #GreaterNoida #assault pic.twitter.com/27RWorJxyo — Ayushman Singh Jamwal (@JamwalNews18) August 21, 2022

"After the FIR was lodged, the woman was detained and further investigation into the matter is underway," the police said.

Noida, UP | Woman in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, captured on video abusing a security personnel of the society has been detained for questioning. Enquiry underway: Noida Police pic.twitter.com/bAcZu1Uvv6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

The woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police said.