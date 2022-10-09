Over 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be taken off road in Noida

Schools shut in many Uttar Pradesh districts due to heavy rain

oi-Deepika S

Noida, Oct 09: Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools on Monday in the wake of heavy rains. Schools in Lucknow, Noida, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad will be shut tomorrow.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh told PTI.

"Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night. Continuous rain brought down temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures.

In Aligarh, the schools will remain closed till October 12.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday and more showers are likely on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh. The authorities have been asked to stay alert for Monday.

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 23:56 [IST]