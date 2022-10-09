YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Noida Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Schools shut in many Uttar Pradesh districts due to heavy rain

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Noida, Oct 09: Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools on Monday in the wake of heavy rains. Schools in Lucknow, Noida, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad will be shut tomorrow.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh told PTI.

    "Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night. Continuous rain brought down temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures.

    In Aligarh, the schools will remain closed till October 12.

    Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday and more showers are likely on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh. The authorities have been asked to stay alert for Monday.

    Comments

    More noida News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh weather

    Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 23:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X