Noida woman slaps security guard in viral video

Noida, Sep 11: A woman at a housing society was caught abusing and slapping a security guard. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and has clip gone viral.

In the video, a woman, a professor named Sutapa Das, is seen slapping the security guard several times. As per the reports, she manhandled the guard over a delay in the opening gate of the society. The incident occurred at Phase 3 in Noida's Cleo County in sector 121.

"We were doing RFID work. Her car number was not showing on the RFID. Even after this, we allowed the car in. But she got out and started abusing and hitting us. We dialled 112," NDTV quoted the security guard Sachin as stating.

Viral Video: Woman Professor Sutapa Das slaps and abuses the security guard for the delay in opening the gate in Cleo County society in Noida sector 121; Case registered and arrested.#UttarPradesh #Noida pic.twitter.com/dqMYlykz2j — KafirOphobia (@socialgreek1) September 11, 2022

The guard filed a complaint over the incident. The woman was arrested briefly and released on a bail, the report adds.

In a similar incident, a Noida woman was caught abusing and manhandling a security guard. She was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others. The court sent her to 14-day judicial custody.