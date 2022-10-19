YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Noida Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Noida: Drug peddler flees from police custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Noida, Oct 19: A suspected drug peddler escaped from the custody of Noida Police on the pretext of going to the toilet, following which the on-duty constable was suspended, officials said on Wednesday.

    The suspect was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday and held at Phase 1 police station, the officials added.

    Noida: Drug peddler flees from police custody

    "Accused Bhishma Singh, a native of Siwan district in Bihar and current resident of Harola village in Noida's Sector 5, had sought to go to the toilet while in police custody. He was escorted by a constable but Singh escaped from custody," a local police official said.

    Constable Sunny Chaudhary has been suspended, the official added.

    NCB seizes 60 kg drugs worth Rs 120 cr from Mumbai and JamnagarNCB seizes 60 kg drugs worth Rs 120 cr from Mumbai and Jamnagar

    A fresh FIR has been lodged against Singh under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

    Searches are on to arrest him, they added.

    Comments

    More noida News  

    Read more about:

    escaped police custody noida constable suspended

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X