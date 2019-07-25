Metro Jobs: 199 Noida Metro job openings announced; Jobs for engineers, diploma holders; Apply now

  • search
    Noida, July 25: Noida Metro recruitment is underway and notification has been released for 199 Noida Metro jobs which include engineering jobs, diploma holder jobs, ITI jobs and other variety of openings. Last date to apply for Noida Metro jobs is August 21, 2019.

    The recruitment process would be conducted by BECIL and it varies from post to post. For some posts there are written exam while for some just an interview. Check BECIL official website for more details. Download the official notification below.

    Noida Metro jobs official notification: Click Here

    NOIDA Metro Rail Recruitment 2019:

    Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) NOIDA has invited application for the post of Junior Engineer, Office Assistant, Customer Relations Assistant, Station Controller /Train Operator, Maintainer & Accounts Assistant on contractual basis for deployment in Noida Metro Rail Corporation at Noida/ Greater Noida.

    Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or www.nmrcnoida.com career section only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo and Signature scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb.

    How to apply for Noida Metro recruitment:

    • Visit http://www.nmrcnoida.com/
    • Click on careers on top and go to notifications section.
    • There is section "REQUIREMENT OF JE,SC/TO ,CRA,OFFICE ASSISTANT ,ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT, MAINTAINER IN DIFFERENT TRADES ON CONTRACT BASIS THROUGH BECIL FOR NMR".
    • Right in front of this section, there is a link which will take you to the online application form. This is the link - Click Here
    • Otherwise, go to BECIL Recruitment page - Click Here
    • Find this advertisement and there is a direct link to apply.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
