Man arrested after woman finds out he faked his religion and his real name is Haseen Saifi

New Delhi, Dec 13: A 23-year-old man in Greater Noida was arrested on Monday a day before his wedding for faking his identity and religion to his fiance in Greater Noida. The accused had introduced himself as Ashish Thakur to the Hindu woman while his real name is Haseen Saifi, about which the woman got to know a day before the wedding.

The accused befriended the woman, a native of Uttarakhand, when they were staying in Dadri, which comes under Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Soon after, the woman lost her job, the accused took that as an opportunity and got closer to her. He then moved with her into a rented flat in Escort Colony in Dadri.

''The woman, an Uttarakhand resident, worked at a private company in Greater Noida. She met this person in the city and both fell in love, and also got into physical relationship,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

Haseen also made obscene videos of her and started pressuring her for marriage, police said.

Haseen's father Shakeel Saifi in search of his son reached their flat. As the accused and the woman were not home, his father went about inquiring from the neighbours. It was then the lie was exposed as Saifi was informed that not Haseen (his son), but Ashish (fake identity) lived there.

''Later, the woman got to know that the man is a Muslim and his real name is Haseen Saifi, on Sunday, a day before they were about to get married. She confronted him after the finding and approached police. The woman refused to get married after Haseen's identity was revealed, and this led to an argument and the subsequent arrest of the accused. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was lodged and the accused was arrested,'' Singh said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, an official said.

The FIR, which was lodged at Dadri police station, also mentioned that Haseen had made false promises of marriage to the woman, the official said, adding that further legal proceedings in the case were underway.

