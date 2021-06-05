Tiger blocks elephant's path, what follows next will amuse you

World Environment Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance, Motivational Quotes

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: Nature is the most beautiful creation of God. The world observes World Environment Day on June 5 every year. The day is observed to bring some positive environmental changes all over the world to make life better and more natural.

Thousands of people participate in the various events that are organised by many organisations and other places. Apart from this, there are many platforms that equally contribute to this celebration.

World Environment Day: History and Theme

The theme for this year's edition is Ecosystem Restoration' and Pakistan will be the global host for the big day.

First held in 1974, the World Environment Day has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

What is lost may not be recovered, but we definitely can try to salvage what we have. Each one of us can contribute towards saving to the environment, all we need to do is take the advice given by competent authorities seriously and implement them.

Significance of World Environment Day

The main objectives of this campaign set by the United Nations was to give people a real face of environmental issues and empower them to become active agents eco-friendly development all over the world.

Environmental issues are big issues now-a-days to which everyone must be aware and give their positive efforts to solve such issues.

Sooner or later, we will have to recognise that the Earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that human beings cannot live without Mother Earth, but the planet can live without humans.

World Environment Day 2021 quotes

I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. - Mother Teresa.

What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and one another". - Mahatma Gandhi

The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for. -Ernest Hemingway

Choose only one master-nature. -Rembrandt

Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty. - John Ruskin

World Environment Day 2021 Wishes

Save the green, let the earth smile. Happy World Environment Day.

It is not yours. It it not mine. It is ours, so protect your mother who nourished you. Happy World Environment Day.

Let us work together to save our planet from everything that harms it. Warm wishes on World Environment Day.

Happy World Environment Day. Let us protect our environment to make our planet a happier place to live for generations to come.

Let us be responsible for our environment. Wishing you a very Happy World Environment Day.

Always keep the environment before everything else!!! Happy World Environment Day.

Happy World Environment Day 2021. Let us join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively.

Happy World Environment Day, come up with a promise to save the environment and the world.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 0:22 [IST]