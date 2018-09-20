Woman held captive by brother for 2 years, says fed with one bread piece in 4 days

New Delhi, Sep 20: A 50-year-old woman, who was allegedly held captive by her brother in northwest Delhi's Rohini for the past two years, was rescued on Tuesday in a very poor condition.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, DCW said that they found the woman starving on an open terrace at her brother's house. Emphasising that she was "reduced to bones", the statement further read that the woman was given one piece of bread every four days.

Based on the woman's account and conditions observed by the DCW and the local police, an FIR has been registered against the brother.

The woman has been admitted to a local hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

