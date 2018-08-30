  • search

Woman arrested in Delhi airport for creating ruckus

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 29: The Delhi Police arrested a 55-year-old woman for allegedly creating ruckus after being asked by security personnel at the airport to remove power bank from her baggage, a senior police officer said.

    File photo
    File photo

    The woman allegedly threw the power bank on the floor which triggered a small blast, he said. She was arrested yesterday from the airport and later released on bail. Sources claimed that she is an actress but the police officials was not sure about her antecedents.

    PTI

