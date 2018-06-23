The body of a 30-year-old woman, identified as the wife of an Indian Army Major was found in Brar Square in south-west Delhi on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

She had gone to the army base hospital in Delhi Cantonment for a physiotherapy session at 10 am and found dead half-an-hour later, the police said.

"We received call for an accident but later found injuries on her neck. We are registering a murder case. We have solid clues about the accused. His husband identified her", said DCP (west) Vijay Kumar.

An official vehicle, which has been assigned to her husband, dropped her outside the hospital. When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that the Major's wife had not turned up for the physiotherapy session.

Later, the police were informed by local people about a body on the road with the throat slit. The woman's husband was informed about the incident by the police said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day