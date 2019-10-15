  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 15: As the Diwali is fast approaching, the thought of celebrating the 'festival of lights' without crackers is one that is hard to imagine.

    The festival today symbolises the bursting of loud and bright firecrackers. And the pollution caused by the firecrackers, whether in the form of noise or air, is harmful to the environment.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    While the government plans to reduce pollution during Diwali, we as citizens let us take pledge to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali this year.

    Why we must celebrate Green Diwali

    Firecrackers are considered unsafe for human health as they contained hazardous and toxic chemicals.

    Reports of children sustain minor to major burns while bursting crackers, even leading to lose their eyesight during bursting crackers is increasing every year.

    Diwali a week away, Green crackers enter Indian markets, but yet no takers?

    Cases of fire breaking out at shops and markets storing explosives are reported every year, resulting in loss of lives and property.

    The noise from the firecrackers leave babies, toddlers, dogs, cats and birds scared.

    The most important reason as to why we must celebrate a Green Diwali is to save the environment. The firecrackers fills the air with toxic pollutants particularly sulphur dioxide (SO2), carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and particulate matter (PM) along with several metallic compounds, which have detrimental effect on air quality.

    7 ways to celebrate a green Diwali this year:

    This Diwali Light up Diyas and not fireworks or firecrackers.

    Instead of opting for plastic diyas or candles go for clay diyas which use oil for producing light.

    This Diwali, please don't chase or terrorise animals or pets.

    Please opt for a Noise-Free Diwali.

    Use leftover material to make crafts.

    Make innovative gift wrappers can be created by using newspapers in a creative way.

    "Go green and clean".

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
