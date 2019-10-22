When will RRB JE CBT 2 result 2019 expected this week

New Delhi, Oct 22: The RRB JE CBT 2 result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Last week the answer keys had been released.The preliminary answer key was released on September 26 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 29, 2019. The results are expected to be declared soon. There is a possibility that the result could be declared this month itself.

The official notification read, "candidates may view the modified keys for their QP and know the final decision on the objections raised by them if any, by logging on to a link provided in RRB websites from 10.10.2019 to 12.10.2019."

This year the board announced 13,487 vacancies. The vacancies were announced for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. It may be recalled that the board had cancelled 23 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) under Printing Press Department of Chennai (SR), Mumbai (CR) and Secunderabad (SCR) Zones. The results are likely to be declared in the last week of October or first week of November 2019.