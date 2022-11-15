YouTube
    When this mom got a surprise gift, her reaction was 'gold' | Watch

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 15: A recent video that has gone viral is the proof that simplicity still rules. The video that is winning hearts on the internet is about a mother who is too surprised to react when she gets an unexpected gift from her son.

    The video was posted by one Twitter handle @Gulzar_sahab. The video shows a grown up son putting a gold chain around his clueless mother from behind. The mother, totally clueless about what was happening, looks absolutely delighted and happy when she finally understands what was happening.

    The video has so far garnered over six thousand plus views, and over six hundred likes so far.

    The video is being liked by the netizens. Some of them commented also on the post.

    One of the users said, "So beautiful gift."

    Another user wrote, "Good."

    video internet mother son

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 15:02 [IST]
