    What is a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse? How to watch it

    New Delhi, Dec 21: India will witness the celestial event or the Ring of fire over Earth's eastern hemisphere on December 26. The astronomical phenomenon will be the last solar eclipse of the year.

    The annular solar eclipse would occur after sunrise on 26 December from 9 am to 12:29 pm, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

    What is a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse? How to watch it

    During the total solar eclipse, the moon completely blocks the Sun, while in an annular eclipse, the moon blocks the Sun from the centre but leaves the rims visible, creating a "ring of fire".

    The annular solar eclipse will be more visible only in the southern states of India. People from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu would be able to see the annular solar eclipse, the rest of the country would only see it as a partial solar eclipse.

    Last solar eclipse of 2019 on December 26, Indian cities to remain dark

    Reportedly, the partial phase of the eclipse would begin at 8 am, but the annular phase would begin only an hour later, at 9:06 am and end at 12:29 pm. The partial phase will end at 1:36 pm.

    The celestial event known as the ring of fire will be visible in Marina Islands, Oman, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India.

    How to watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

    Anyone planning to view a ring of fire eclipse is advised to not observe the solar eclipse from naked eyes. Viewing the sun directly can be damaging to your eyes and may cause permanent damage. Even a pair of sunglasses is not enough to block out some of the sun's harmful rays.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
