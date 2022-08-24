YouTube
    Watch: Ants prove true strength lies in unity in this viral video

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 24: For ants, unity is strength. These tiny creatures know how to work in a team like no other and the latest video is a testimony to it.

    The video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows ants moving a large stick from one place to another. The stick looks 100 times the size of these ants but the united effort made this an easy job.

    'United we stand and divided we fall', with this message the viral video has life lessons for everyone.

    Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 61,000 times. It has received thousands of likes.

    Studies have shown that ants can carry 100 times their body weight or maybe even more!

    Because ants are so small, their muscles have a greater cross-sectional area (they are thicker) relative to their body size than in larger animals. This means they can produce more force pound-for-pound (or in the case of an ant, milligram-for-milligram).

    Ant bodies are built to withstand a lot more force if they need to, though. Studies estimate that their joints (or places their different body parts connect) can experience forces of more than 3,000 times their own body weight without breaking.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 18:04 [IST]
