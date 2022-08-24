From XXXL to Small: Man dumped by girlfriend for being 'too fat' loses massive 70kg

For better traffic management, Delhi cops to get body worn cameras

Internet is inspired by this Zomato delivery agent carrying his kids to work

Watch: Ants prove true strength lies in unity in this viral video

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 24: For ants, unity is strength. These tiny creatures know how to work in a team like no other and the latest video is a testimony to it.

The video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows ants moving a large stick from one place to another. The stick looks 100 times the size of these ants but the united effort made this an easy job.

'United we stand and divided we fall', with this message the viral video has life lessons for everyone.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 61,000 times. It has received thousands of likes.

Here are some of the reactions:

The aim of unity and organization should be to create, revered sir — Bhupendra dadsena🇮🇳 (@bhupendrdadsena) August 24, 2022

Studies have shown that ants can carry 100 times their body weight or maybe even more!

Viral video: Design error in giant slide ends in its closure in hours

Because ants are so small, their muscles have a greater cross-sectional area (they are thicker) relative to their body size than in larger animals. This means they can produce more force pound-for-pound (or in the case of an ant, milligram-for-milligram).

Ant bodies are built to withstand a lot more force if they need to, though. Studies estimate that their joints (or places their different body parts connect) can experience forces of more than 3,000 times their own body weight without breaking.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 18:04 [IST]