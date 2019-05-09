VITEEE 2019 VIT Counselling, full schedule

New Delhi, May 09: The VITEEE 2019 VIT Counselling begins today. More details are also available on the official website.

The counselling will be held between May 9 and May 15. Only those whose names are in the merit list can attend the counselling in any one of the campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi (AP) and Bhopal (MP).

VIITEEE 2019 VIT counselling schedule:

Students between the rank 1 to 10,000 will have to attend the counselling today.

Candidates shortlisted between rank 10001 to 30000: May 10

Candidates with rank between 30,001 to 50,000: May 12

Students with rank between 50,001 to 70,000: May 13

Students with rank between 70,001 to 90,000: May 14

Students with ranks between 90,001- 11,0000: May 15