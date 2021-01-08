Vistara offers tickets for as low as Rs 1,299: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 08: Full-service airline Vistara is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in a new sale on its 6th anniversary. The 48-hour Vistara sale dubbed as the Grand 6th Anniversary Sale will last till 11:59 pm on January 9 for travel across economy, premium economy and business cabin classes.

The sale fares are available in all three classes, starting at Rs 1,299 all-in for economy class, Rs 2,099 for premium economy and Rs 5,996 for business class flights.

Under this new Vistara flash sale, passengers can book tickets for traveling between February 25, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Fare of an economy class Delhi-Mumbai flight is Rs 2,716 whereas fare of an economy class Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight is Rs 1,866.