    Violated traffic rule? Find out how to pay fine/challan online

    New Delhi, Sep 16: With the new MV Act of 2019 being implemented, the traffic rules have become very stringent and fines hefty. Today India has cameras across the roads which has made monitoring traffic rule violations very easy. Don't be surprised if you issued an e-challan.

    For all such traffic violations traffic police too can intercept you and can issue an e-challan.

    Violated traffic rule? Find out how to pay fine/challan online

    No needs to hassle, one can pay these challans instantly through online payments.

    Every state in India has a different website where people can pya their traffic challans.

    New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines

    How to pay e-challans

    • Check your city's official transport website or traffic police website
    • The website will have a section dedicated to pay violation fees. You can choose from the options like if you want to pay parking charges, spot fines or violation notices.
    • Choose the appropriate tab or link and enter the Challan details as given on the page depending on the type of traffic violation.
    • Enter the new vehicle registration number, old registration number or your parking violation tag number.
    • Enter the details and the existing outstanding amount
    • Make the payment using your master or Visa card.
    • Enter the captcha in the space provided and click submit button.

