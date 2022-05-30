Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Quotes, wishes and messages to share

New Delhi, May 29: Vat Savitri Puja is an important festival observed by Hindu married women. They observe this festival for the sake of a long and healthy life for their husband. Every year the festival is observed on the Amavasya tithi in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year the festival is being observed on May 20.

On this auspecious day, women observe a fast and perform the rituals of Vat Savitri Puja. They wear new clothes and jewelry and offer prayers to Lord Yam, Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Vat Savitri Vrat Purnimanta Calendar- May 30, Monday

Amavasya tithi begins- at 02:54 pm on May 29

Amavasya tithi ends- 04:59 pm on May 30

Vat Savitri Vrat Amanta Calendar- June 14, Tuesday.

Purnima tithi begins- at 09:02 pm on June 13

Purnima tithi ends- at 05:21 pm on June 14

This year we are here with some quotes and wishes that you may share with your loved ones. Take a look

"Dear husband, I observe the Vat Savitri festival to pray for your long and healthy life. May the love between us deepen with every passing day."

"The festival of Vat Savitri symbolises love and marital bliss between husband and wife. Many wishes of Vat Savitri Puja."

"Vat Savitri Puja is not just a festival but the celebration of love, affection and the bond shared by husband and wife."

"May this festival of Vat Savitri Puja fill your married life with immense love. Enjoy the festival."

"The festival of Vat Savitri Puja is here and so I am sending my best wishes to you and your husband. May the two of you stay together forever."

"On this Vat Savitri Puja, I pray to the Almighty to keep you and your spouse healthy and happy."

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 5:00 [IST]