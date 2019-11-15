  • search
    UPSC recruitment exam result 2019 for various posts released

    New Delhi, Nov 15: The UPSC recruitment exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been released for the posts of Assistant Director of Operations in DGCA, Deputy Architect in Military Engineer Service and Assistant Director in Department of Finance.

    

    The exams were conducted for 37 posts in Assistant Director in Operations in DGCA, 7 posts of Deputy Military Engineer Service, 10 posts of Assistant Director, Department of Finance. The exam was conducted on October 20 2019. The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

    How to check UPSC Recruitment Exam result 2019:

    • Go to upsc.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 8:12 [IST]
