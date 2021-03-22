UPSC Recruitment 2021 for post of Deputy Secretary Group A: Check details

TISSNET Result 2021 delayed again: To be released on March 25

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: The UPSC Recruitment 2021 for post of Deputy Secretary Group A has begun. Online applications are available on the official website.

The drive is being conducted to fill 13 vacancies of Deputy Secretary in the various departments.

They include, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Department of School Education and Literacy, Environment Policy, Food Processing, Manufacturing Sector, Urban Water Management, Mining Legislation and Policy, Sagarmala and PPP, Electricity Distribution, Rural Livelihood, Information Technologies, and Iron/Steel Industry.

The official notice states that the minimum and maximum age limit for the Deputy Secretary level post are 32 and 40 years respectively and the Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,19,000/- including DA, Tpt Allowance & HRA in present level).

The interested candidates should apply on or before May 3 2021. The candidates have to apply online.

The application is available on upsc.gov.in.