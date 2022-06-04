UPSC Prelims 2022: Check timing, dress code, exam day guidelines and more

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 04: Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on 5th June, 2022 (Sunday) all over India. The Commission has already issued guidelines that have to be followed on exam day. Here are the highlights of important details that candidates need to keep in mind.

The candidates are advised to download their eAdmit Cards and take a printout. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination.

The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each of session of the examination.

In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID card and the printout of eAdmit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking.

In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email(at email ID uscspupsc@nic.in) for taking the decision in the matter.

Entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09.20 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 02.20 P.M. for the Afternoon Session.

No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.

Candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only.

Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/Halls.

Mobile phone, (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator are banned inside the Examination Hall.

Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action against the concerned candidates including debarment from future Examination /Selection.

Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question paper. They are advised to carefully mark their answers.

There is no dress code for the exam day mandated by UPSC Prelims 2022. However, Valuable/costly items and bags are also not allowed inside the Examination Venue.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 19:40 [IST]