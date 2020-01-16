UPSC Mains Result 2019: Admit card, interview dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The UPSC Mains Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted from September 20 2019 to September 29 2019. The marks sheet will be uploaded on the commission's website within 15 days and it would remain available on the website for 30 days.

The UPSC will conduct the personality test for the selection to the IAS, IFS and IPS. The tests will conducted in February 2020. The admit card for the interview will be released on January 27 2020. The admit card would be available on www.upsc.gov.in.