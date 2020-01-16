  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPSC Mains Result 2019: Admit card, interview dates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The UPSC Mains Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted from September 20 2019 to September 29 2019. The marks sheet will be uploaded on the commission's website within 15 days and it would remain available on the website for 30 days.

    UPSC Mains Result 2019: Admit card, interview dates

    The UPSC will conduct the personality test for the selection to the IAS, IFS and IPS. The tests will conducted in February 2020. The admit card for the interview will be released on January 27 2020. The admit card would be available on www.upsc.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    upsc results

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue